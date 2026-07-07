Netanyahu and Trump: Allies Amidst Tehran Tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Said In A Cnn Interview On Tuesday That Despite Occasional Disagreements With Us President Donald Trump On Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he and U.S. President Donald Trump generally agree on how to handle Tehran, despite some occasional policy disagreements.

In an interview with CNN, Netanyahu asserted that both leaders see eye to eye on crucial matters, despite his reservations concerning the interim peace deal between Washington and Tehran.

Netanyahu acknowledged Trump's commitment to stopping Iran's nuclear program, although he remains skeptical about the potential outcomes. The two leaders maintain a robust alliance, even as challenges persist.