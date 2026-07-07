NIA Cracks Down on Cross-Border Trafficking: Cyber Slavery Ring Busted

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched an extensive search operation across six locations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi on Tuesday, targeting a human trafficking and cyber slavery network with links to Cambodia. The operation forms part of the agency's continued crackdown on organized crime.

In a statement, the NIA revealed the searches were aimed at premises connected to both the arrested and absconding accused, leading to the seizure of smartphones, laptops, and incriminating documents. Key suspect Anand Kumar Singh, alias Munna Singh, and four of his associates have been chargesheeted earlier this year for their roles in this international trafficking syndicate.

Investigations have uncovered that vulnerable Indian youth were deceived with promises of lucrative overseas jobs by the syndicate. Victims were coerced into forced labor, facing imprisonment, and physical abuse. The NIA continues its efforts to track down other involved network members.