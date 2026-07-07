AI-Powered Revolution: Torchit and BRA Launch Assistive Tech in India

The Blind Relief Association, in partnership with Torchit Electronics, unveiled groundbreaking AI-powered assistive technologies. The launch, which features inventions like the Wireless Jyoti AI Vision Glasses, aims to enhance accessibility and inclusion for the visually impaired, while also bolstering rehabilitation and education in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:10 IST
AI-Powered Revolution: Torchit and BRA Launch Assistive Tech in India
Blind Relief Association launches Jyoti AI Vision Glasses (Photo/Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Blind Relief Association, together with Torchit Electronics Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled a new suite of AI-driven assistive technologies aimed at transforming the lives of visually impaired individuals across India. The event saw the introduction of state-of-the-art tools like Wireless Jyoti AI Vision Glasses and the Advanced Foldable Smart White Cane.

Backed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the launch was graced by Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, who championed the role of assistive technology in amplifying education, employment, and dignity. The initiative dovetails with the upcoming Divyang Sahara Yojana and the overarching purple economy vision.

Torchit Electronics, spearheaded by founder Hunny Bhagchandani, revelled in debuting innovations focused on accessible and affordable AI solutions. The event also underscored the necessity for collaborative efforts between stakeholders to cultivate an inclusive ecosystem, echoing the government's commitment to accessibility and empowerment.

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