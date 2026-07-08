Tragic Abduction and Murder in Nayagada: Police Uncover Grisly Details

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through the town of Nayagada, authorities are investigating the brutal killing of a young man allegedly linked to an ongoing land dispute. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Abhimanyu Sahu, reportedly suffered a violent death after being abducted on Sunday evening while visiting a local grocery store.

Police reports suggest that Sahu was forcibly taken to a local village club where he was mercilessly beaten with heavy wrenches before his body was discarded into the Dahuka River, in what appears to be an attempt at destroying evidence of the heinous crime. A bloodstained wrench, believed to be the weapon used in the assault, has been retrieved by investigators.

The local police, led by Superintendent Subhendu Patra, have already detained eight suspects and are in the process of identifying other potential perpetrators. The swift action came despite initial delays in receiving crime reports. The police are leaving no stone unturned, employing both a scientific team and sniffer dogs to gather critical forensic evidence to ensure a robust prosecution of those responsible.