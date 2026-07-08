Police Secure Custody for Ram Temple Donation Case Suspects

On Wednesday, a police team escorted three suspects from Ayodhya District Jail for custodial interrogation, following a court's approval of a one-day police custody request. This development is part of the ongoing probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Ram Temple.

The suspects—Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey—were taken to Ayodhya Police Lines. The police had advocated for their custody, arguing that further questioning could reveal crucial facts regarding the case. Though initially seeking a seven-day custody, the court granted only a day.

This move follows prior interrogations that pointed to the involvement of these individuals. The case, attracting significant attention, involves an SIT report revealing potential theft by staff during donation counting. The VHP President acknowledged the issue and initiated responses to prevent future occurrences.