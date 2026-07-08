Police Secure Custody for Ram Temple Donation Case Suspects

A court granted police custody for three suspects in the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, following an investigation revealing theft. An SIT report presented evidence against temple staff, prompting police to aim for deeper inquiry. The VHP acknowledged the issue, seeking measures to prevent recurrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:19 IST
Police Secure Custody for Ram Temple Donation Case Suspects
Three accused being taken from Ayodhya District Jail (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a police team escorted three suspects from Ayodhya District Jail for custodial interrogation, following a court's approval of a one-day police custody request. This development is part of the ongoing probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Ram Temple.

The suspects—Lavkush Mishra, Anukalp Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey—were taken to Ayodhya Police Lines. The police had advocated for their custody, arguing that further questioning could reveal crucial facts regarding the case. Though initially seeking a seven-day custody, the court granted only a day.

This move follows prior interrogations that pointed to the involvement of these individuals. The case, attracting significant attention, involves an SIT report revealing potential theft by staff during donation counting. The VHP President acknowledged the issue and initiated responses to prevent future occurrences.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026