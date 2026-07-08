CRPF Ensures Safety and Welfare with Medical Aid During Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) leads security operations for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, going beyond protection to deliver healthcare through a Mobile Health Camp in Ramban district. Pilgrims commend the CRPF's seamless blend of security and healthcare services along the National Highway-44 corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:23 IST
CRPF Ensures Safety and Welfare with Medical Aid During Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has taken a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and welfare of devotees during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026. With a strong security grid in place, CRPF personnel are conducting Road Opening Party (ROP) operations along the National Highway-44 to provide a secure environment for pilgrims.

In a noteworthy extension of their duty, the 84th battalion of the CRPF has set up a Mobile Health Camp at Chanderkote in Ramban district to offer round-the-clock medical care. Led by Commandant N Ranbir Singh and Senior Medical Officer Dr. Anantha Krishnan, the team provides emergency services to pilgrims, reflecting the CRPF's commitment to safety and health.

Pilgrims from across the nation have praised the collaborative security and healthcare efforts. Jitender Bohra from Delhi and Anil from Uttar Pradesh commend the CRPF and other forces for providing excellent facilities. Despite misinformation on social media, travelers like Sanjay Kushwaha encourage others to experience the yatra, highlighting the effective crowd management and safety measures.

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