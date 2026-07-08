NATO Allies Boost Defense Ties with $50 Billion in Agreements

NATO member states recently gathered in Ankara for an industry forum alongside the alliance's annual summit. During the event, officials announced over $50 billion in defence procurement and industrial agreements. The agreements include collaborations involving Saab, Lockheed Martin, Rheinmetall, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Isar Aerospace, Accenture, and Leonardo, aiming to bolster military spending and cooperation among member nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Defence Companies From Nato Member States Gathered In Ankara This Week For An Industry Forum Held Alongside The Alliances Annual Summit | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:40 IST
NATO Allies Boost Defense Ties with $50 Billion in Agreements

Defence companies from NATO member states converged in Ankara this week for an industry forum coinciding with the alliance's annual summit. The gathering showcased more than $50 billion in defence procurement and industrial agreements, demonstrating the allies' determination to bolster military expenditure.

Some agreements are set with firm contracts, while others await further negotiation, approvals, or development. These collaborations occur as European allies face pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to enhance their contribution to the alliance's defence obligations.

Noteworthy announcements include Saab's negotiations with NATO for GlobalEye aircraft, Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall's missile manufacturing partnership, and Northrop Grumman's drone sales. Additionally, Isar Aerospace inked a deal for a launch pad in Canada, while Accenture and Leonardo secured a contract for NATO's communication network.

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