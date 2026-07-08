U.S. Strikes: Iran's Military Capabilities Targeted

The U.S. Central Command announced it executed strikes on over 80 Iranian targets, including air defenses, command networks, and small boats, to impair Iran's capability to disrupt international commerce in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Central Command Said On Tuesday That It Had Struck Over Targets During Its Latest Strikes On Iran Us Forces Struck Iranian Air Defense Systems | Updated: 08-07-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 07:24 IST
U.S. Strikes: Iran's Military Capabilities Targeted
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On Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command revealed its latest round of strikes in Iran, targeting over 80 crucial installations. The strikes aimed to dismantle Iran's air defense systems, command networks, coastal radars, anti-ship missile facilities, and small boat capabilities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

These actions were concentrated in and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for international trade. The U.S. military operation seeks to degrade Iran's capacity to interfere with global commerce flowing through this significant maritime passage.

The comprehensive assault underscores the U.S.'s commitment to maintaining stability in the region, ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and safe for international trade amidst escalating tensions with Iran.

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