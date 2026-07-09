Raigad District on High Alert After Floods Sweep Away 3,000 Gas Cylinders

Intense rainfall and flooding in Khalapur, Raigad, have led to 3,000 HPCL gas cylinders being swept into the Patalganga River. Authorities warn residents against touching cylinders due to potential danger. Search operations are underway by local administration and disaster management teams to recover the cylinders safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:58 IST
Raigad District on High Alert After Floods Sweep Away 3,000 Gas Cylinders
HPCL cylinders swept by Patalganga river (Photo/X@InfoRaigad). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rainfall and subsequent flooding in the Khalapur area of Raigad district have sparked an industrial crisis, with approximately 3,000 gas cylinders from an HPCL bottling facility swept into the Patalganga River, officials reported on Thursday. The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited plant in Chavane, Panvel taluka, faced this incident when the river overflowed due to continuous downpours.

Khalapur Police Inspector Abhijit Bhujbal confirmed the displacement, prompting the district administration to issue a public safety alert. Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale has sounded a serious warning, urging riverside residents to avoid any contact with these cylinders. "Should any cylinder be seen in or near the river, refrain from touching or moving it," cautioned the Collector.

Authorities outlined severe risks, emphasizing that the technical state and contents of the swept-away cylinders cannot be ascertained. They stressed that interference could trigger hazardous gas leaks or explosions, potentially causing significant casualties and damage. "Current efforts involve a search for the missing cylinders by district officials, disaster response teams, and HPCL representatives," the administration announced.

The public is urged to maintain a safe distance and report any findings of such cylinders to the police or Disaster Management Department immediately. Search crews are actively tracking the Patalganga River to recover the lost cylinders and avert possible hazards. (ANI)

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