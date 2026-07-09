Structural Snafu in Midtown: High-Rise Conversion Hits a Snag

A high-rise conversion project in Midtown Manhattan encountered a setback as structural support columns buckled, prompting evacuations and concerns over potential collapse. Emergency crews installed temporary supports to stabilize the situation, allowing officials to focus on determining the root cause of the failure.

City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed that the movements in the 37-story structure had ceased after implementing interim measures. The building, formerly the corporate headquarters of Pfizer, is undergoing a transformation into 1,600 apartments, contributing to New York City's housing solutions.

The incident involved columns failing due to possible reinforcement issues during the addition of new floors. While experts agree that the collapse risk was minimal, they emphasize the need for thorough inspections before resuming construction. The department will ensure strict adherence to safety standards before further progress.