Delhi HC Orders Immediate Aid for Homeless Cancer Patient

The Delhi High Court has mandated the Delhi Government to promptly extend financial assistance to a homeless blood cancer patient at AIIMS, ensuring support without requiring unavailable documents. The court emphasized the necessity of aid for Vikrant Tiwari, whose treatment is crucial for his survival and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:36 IST
Delhi HC Orders Immediate Aid for Homeless Cancer Patient
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has intervened to ensure financial support is extended to Vikrant Tiwari, a homeless patient battling blood cancer, who is currently receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The court directed the Delhi Government to release the monetary assistance within a week.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, considering Tiwari's lack of certain documents, instructed the government not to demand documents he does not possess. The court highlighted Tiwari's residence in a government shelter and his ongoing oral chemotherapy at AIIMS, where his condition remains stable.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the petitioner, urged the need for financial aid, citing constitutional obligations. The court ruled for the release of Rs 3 lakh to AIIMS, addressing the petitioner's life-threatening condition and lack of previous effective assistance. The case underscores the state's duty to provide essential treatment to vulnerable individuals.

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