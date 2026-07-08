Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to four accused in the Rs 200 crore extortion case, citing delays in trial and the complexity of proceedings. Linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Justice Prateek Jalan noted prolonged incarceration and the petitioners' constitutional rights, resulting in bail for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:14 IST
Delhi High Court Grants Bail in Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to four individuals involved in the Rs 200 crore extortion case associated with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The bail was granted due to the protracted nature of the trial and the complex circumstances surrounding the case.

Justice Prateek Jalan emphasized the challenges in swiftly concluding the proceedings, given the involvement of 24 accused and 403 witnesses. He stated that the prolonged incarceration of the accused as undertrials is inappropriate, considering their constitutional rights and the statutory restrictions on bail inherent in certain special statutes.

The Court highlighted that Arun Muthu, one of the accused, had been in custody for nearly 4 years and 10 months. Despite the gravity of the charges under MCOCA, Justice Jalan recognized the need to consider each case on individual merits, ultimately granting bail to Muthu and others due to the delay in trial progression.

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