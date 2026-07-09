Foundation Laid for Pioneering High-Altitude Medical Research Centre

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda is set to lay the foundation stone of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Centre for High Altitude Medicine and Public Health Research at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh. Scheduled for July 11, this establishment is a major stride in augmenting medical research in challenging terrains.

The Himalayan region's extreme conditions create unique public health challenges. The new centre aims to tackle these by producing specific scientific evidence and solutions in areas like high-altitude physiology, climate-sensitive diseases, nutrition, and disaster medicine. It will utilize digital health, telemedicine, and drones to deliver healthcare services efficiently to remote populations.

Strategically located, the centre will facilitate collaborative research with the Armed Forces and institutions worldwide, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision by enhancing India's health research capabilities. The opening ceremony promises traditional elements, innovative exhibitions, and attendance by prominent officials and community members, marking a significant advancement for regional healthcare.