ABVP celebrates 78th foundation day at Universities across nation

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on the occasion of its 78th Foundation Day and National Students' Day, organised a wide range of programmes in Universities across the nation. As per ABVP, "The events and programmes were organised at the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, the University of Allahabad, Panjab University, the University of Hyderabad, and numerous other universities, colleges, districts, towns, and ABVP units across India."

The celebrations included seminars, youth interactions, community service initiatives, blood donation camps, tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, counselling sessions, essay and debate competitions, cultural programmes, intellectual discussions, and floral tribute and cleanliness programmes at memorials of Swami Vivekananda. "Through these initiatives, lakhs of students reaffirmed their commitment to national development and social responsibility. On this occasion, ABVP extended its heartfelt greetings to students across the nation on National Students' Day and called upon them to actively contribute towards building a brighter future for India," ABVP said in a statement.

The programmes also introduced students to ABVP's various constructive initiatives and organisational dimensions, including Students' for Seva (SFS), Students' for Development (SFD), Rashtriya Kala Manch (RKM), Khelo Bharat, Mission Sahasi, and the Students' Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL) programme. ABVP also shared the roadmap for its major nationwide campaigns and commemorative programmes planned for the coming year, including Screen Time to Activity Time, SEIL@60, 150 Years of Vande Mataram, 50 Years of Resistance to the Emergency, the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, and the 650th Birth Anniversary of Sant Ravidas Ji.

Through these campaigns, ABVP aims to further strengthen national consciousness, social responsibility, physical well-being, civilisational awareness, and national integration among the youth. As per ABVP statement, "Over its glorious 78-year journey, ABVP has made significant contributions not only through student movements but also in the fields of service, organisational development, educational reforms, social responsibility, national integration, women's empowerment, environmental conservation, research, sports, arts, and personality development. With over 7.7 million active members, ABVP is today the world's largest student organisation, continuously working towards transforming student power into national power. The organisation remains committed to the holistic development of students, quality education, national character-building, and contributing constructively to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047."

Addressing the Vasundhara programme at Banaras Hindu University, ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, "Throughout its 78-year journey, ABVP has consistently connected the holistic development of students with the larger objective of nation-building. As the world's largest student organisation today, we remain committed to reaching every student with the spirit of service, organisation, and nation first." "On the occasion of National Students' Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all students across the nation and call upon them to embrace the values of knowledge, character, social responsibility, and patriotism while playing an active role in building Viksit Bharat 2047. Students are not merely the citizens of tomorrow; they are the nation-builders of today," he added. (ANI)