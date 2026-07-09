Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju inspects phase-I of Musi Riverfront project

According to the official statement by the state government, the visit covered Osmansagar, the Narsingi STP site, and the Gandhi Sarovar project lands, forming critical components of the state's integrated river rejuvenation and urban resilience programme.

ANI | Updated: 09-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 21:40 IST
Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju inspects phase-I of Musi Riverfront project
Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjya Jaju (Photo/I&PR Telangana). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Secretary of the Telangana Government, Sanjay Jaju, visited the Phase-I stretch of the Musi Riverfront Development Project on Thursday and reviewed progress across key intervention locations. According to the official statement by the state government, the visit covered Osmansagar, the Narsingi STP site, and the Gandhi Sarovar project lands, forming critical components of the state's integrated river rejuvenation and urban resilience programme.

During the field inspection, Jaju held detailed discussions with the Managing Director, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL), Joint Managing Director, MRDCL, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and senior officials from line departments. The review focused on flood mitigation measures, sewage treatment integration, land development readiness, and corridor-level infrastructure planning. The Chief Secretary offered futuristic and strategic suggestions aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability, ecological balance, and transformative urban impact of the Musi Riverfront Development Project. He emphasised the need for coordinated execution, scientific planning, and adherence to environmental and technical standards to deliver enduring benefits for Hyderabad's citizens.

MRDCL and HMDA are suggested to make a separate masterplan for the area falling between Musa and Eesa rivers till the confluence at Gandhi Sarovar for better connectivity and sustainable urban growth with the riverfront. MRDCL will incorporate the guidance provided and continue to accelerate implementation across the Phase-I stretch. (ANI)

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