Myanmar terror training case: US National Vandyke says not accustomed to jail's oily, spicy food, seeks permission to prepare his own

By By Dhiraj Beniwal Myanmar terror training case accused US national Matthew Aaron Vandyke has filed an application before a Delhi court seeking permission to prepare his own food as he is not accustomed to the food provided in Tihar Jail.

The accused has sought a direction for providing him with food articles and items to prepare the food. He has said that the food is oily and spicy, which caused health issues and deteriorated his health. It is also said that he has not been eating the food provided in the jail for the last more than 50 days.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court on Thursday granted time to jail authorities to file a reply. Earlier, the court issued notice to the jail authorities and the NIA. Now the matter is listed for hearing on July 21. The accused has been lodged in Tihar Jail after the NIA interrogation. His judicial custody was extended till August 1.

Advocate Rohit Dandriyal and Rohit Gour are representing Vandyke. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Rahul Tyagi alongwith Advocates Jatin and Amit Rohila representing the NIA. It is submitted that Vandyke has not been eating the jail food since May 6 and has lost around 14 kilograms of weight.

It is also submitted that he is a US citizen who is not accustomed to the diet ordinarily served in Indian prisons, which is predominantly spicy, oily, deep-fried and greasy in nature. It is stated that Vandyke is neither accustomed to nor medically capable of regularly consuming such food, as the same has caused severe physical discomfort and has adversely affected his overall health. Consequently, despite his willingness to maintain adequate nutrition, he has been unable to consume the prison meals, resulting in his continuing hunger strike.

It is also submitted that the prolonged inability to consume the food provided by the prison authorities has led to a serious and progressive deterioration in his physical condition. It is also stated that he has developed serious vision-related problems, including weakness in his eyesight due to a lack of food nutrition. He has suffered substantial loss of strength and stamina, and his immunity has been significantly compromised, thereby rendering him highly susceptible to infections and other ailments.

Vandyke has prayed for induction/stove, pots, bowls, plastic chopper, lentils, protein food such as red meat, chicken and fish (Shrimp), Uncooked noodles and pasta, uncooked rice, potatoes, onions, beans, spices (Lemon Pepper Spice), bread, butter, olive oil, toned milk, soya milk, bottled water, and other vegetables. It is also said that his family is ready to bear the expenses of these items. (ANI)