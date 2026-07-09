ExxonMobil and partners to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's oilfield, regulator says

ExxonMobil and its partners will invest $1 billion in the Usan Infill Project, expected to add 40,000 barrels per day of oil production offshore Nigeria.

Reuters | Exxonmobil And Its Partners Will Invest Billion In The Usan Infill Project Offshore Nigeria | Updated: 09-07-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 23:05 IST
ExxonMobil and partners to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's oilfield, regulator says
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  • Country:
  • Nigeria

ExxonMobil and its partners will invest $1 billion ‌in the Usan Infill Project offshore Nigeria, a development expected to add 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production, Nigeria's upstream regulator said on Wednesday. The Nigerian ‌Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said the investment marks a return ‌to drilling activity by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria in the country, with the company's last drilling operation dating back to 2016.

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