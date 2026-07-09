ExxonMobil and partners to invest $1 billion in Nigeria's oilfield, regulator says
ExxonMobil and its partners will invest $1 billion in the Usan Infill Project, expected to add 40,000 barrels per day of oil production offshore Nigeria.
- Country:
- Nigeria
ExxonMobil and its partners will invest $1 billion in the Usan Infill Project offshore Nigeria, a development expected to add 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production, Nigeria's upstream regulator said on Wednesday. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said the investment marks a return to drilling activity by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria in the country, with the company's last drilling operation dating back to 2016.