Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out at municipal garbage dump in Sankarankovil; no casualties

A fire broke out at a municipal garbage dump in the Sankarankovil area of Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and launched efforts to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. On Wednesday, a major fire broke out at Thiruvalluvar Nagar near Alangarathattu in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday evening, destroying several houses, officials said.

According to officials, the blaze spread rapidly due to strong winds, engulfing several residential houses in the locality. On receiving information, personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. The fire was later brought under control.

Several houses were gutted, and household belongings were destroyed. (ANI)