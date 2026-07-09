Uttarakhand: Timely CPR by Army Medical Officer saves road accident victim in Champawat

A swift and timely intervention by an Indian Army Medical Officer helped save the life of a road accident victim on the Banbasa-Champawat road near Sukhidhang on Wednesday. According to the official statment by the Indian Army, at approximately 11:05 AM, Major General V K Patra of the Indian Army was travelling from Bareilly to Pithoragarh when he noticed a group of people gathered around a motorcyclist lying motionless on the road, about 2 km before the Chalthi turn near Sukhidhang. Bystanders informed him that the victim had succumbed to his injuries.

Drawing upon his medical expertise, Major General Patra immediately examined the victim and found him to be unresponsive, with no palpable pulse and no spontaneous breathing. Recognising the situation as a cardiac arrest, he promptly initiated Basic Life Support (BLS) in accordance with established resuscitation protocols. He instructed his co-driver, an Army soldier, to assist by providing rescue breaths while he continued high-quality chest compressions. After approximately two minutes of continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), the victim regained spontaneous circulation and breathing. Suspecting an associated head injury, Major General Patra carefully placed the patient in the recovery position to maintain a patent airway and minimise the risk of aspiration in the event of vomiting.

Appreciating the seriousness of the injuries, Major General Patra simultaneously coordinated for an Army ambulance from Banbasa Cantonment. An Army Medical Officer and medical team arrived promptly, and the victim was stabilised and evacuated to the nearest Primary Health Centre for further management. Meanwhile, personnel of Dial-112 from Chalthi Police Outpost reached the scene and contacted the victim's family using his mobile phone. The injured person was identified as Laxman Singh, son of Bishan Singh, a resident of Budhabagh, Chakarpur, Khatima, aged about 40 years, who was travelling with relatives to Lohaghat for worship when the accident occurred.

The incident highlights the critical importance of immediate bystander intervention and the lifesaving value of Basic Life Support and CPR during the golden minutes following cardiac arrest. It also reflects the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army and its medical fraternity to preserving life--not only on the battlefield but also in civil emergencies--demonstrating that every trained soldier and military medical professional can make the difference between life and death. (ANI)