IMD forecasts widespread rain across Uttar Pradesh; Prayagraj on flood alert

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast widespread rainfall across Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the Prayagraj administration said it was on alert and had put flood preparedness measures in place, with water levels in several rivers approaching the danger mark. Speaking to ANI, Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, "The water levels of several rivers in Prayagraj are approaching the danger mark; however, the rivers that typically pose a flood threat remain below the danger mark. We have ensured all preparations are in place. We have identified all flood-prone villages... and any existing shortcomings are being rectified. Arrangements for sanitation, drinking water, and spraying operations are being ensured... SDRF and NDRF teams are also deployed... We are on alert..."

In its daily weather bulletin issued on Thursday, the IMD warned that a well-marked low-pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh would bring extremely heavy rainfall to parts of West Uttar Pradesh on July 9 and Uttarakhand on July 9 and 10, advising people to avoid unnecessary travel to flood-prone areas. The weather office has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over West Uttar Pradesh on July 10 and 11 and over East Uttar Pradesh from July 10 to 13. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over both regions on Friday, with moderate to intense lightning activity also expected over East Uttar Pradesh.

According to the IMD, the prevailing weather conditions are being influenced by a low-pressure area over the northern parts of central Uttar Pradesh. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level and is likely to weaken gradually over the next 24 hours, while the monsoon trough passing through the system is supporting rainfall activity across the state. The IMD said rainfall activity is expected to continue over the coming days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over West Uttar Pradesh on July 11 and East Uttar Pradesh between July 10 and 13. Moderate to intense lightning activity has also been forecast over East Uttar Pradesh on July 12.

Additionally, during the period of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, the weather office has advised people to avoid needless travel to low-lying and flood-prone areas (ANI).