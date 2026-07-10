Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand's Khatima, waterlogs roads; IMD forecasts more showers

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

ANI | Updated: 10-07-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 10:14 IST
Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand's Khatima, waterlogs roads; IMD forecasts more showers
Heavy rain lashes Uttarakhand's Khatima (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Continuous torrential rainfall disrupted normal life in Khatima, with dense cloud cover witnessed in the early hours of Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is expected to witness a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for heavy rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday. According to the weather department, at least 17 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the day. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand on Friday.

According to the weather department, at least 17 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall during the day. Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Police, along with the Fire Service, launched a rescue operation after receiving information about the collapse of a house near Vishnu Ghat Railway Station in Haridwar.

All four people trapped under the debris were rescued safely, including a person with a disability, who was evacuated with the help of a stretcher. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag district on Thursday led to a rise in the water levels of major rivers, including the Alaknanda and Mandakini, with the district administration closely monitoring the situation.

However, the water levels of both rivers remain below the warning and danger marks. Monsoon rains have continued across the district, causing periodic fluctuations in river levels. The district administration has urged residents and pilgrims to avoid venturing near rivers and streams and to strictly follow weather advisories issued by the IMD.

According to official data, the Alaknanda River is currently flowing at 623.153 metres against its warning level of 626 metres and danger level of 627 metres. In Rudraprayag, the Mandakini River has been recorded at 622.230 metres, against a warning level of 625 metres and a danger level of 626 metres. At Ganganagar, the Mandakini River's water level stands at 799.200 metres, below the danger mark of 804 metres. Meanwhile, at Gaurikund, the Mandakini has been recorded at 1,974.820 metres, below the danger level of 1,976 metres.

Among the rainfall figures, Jakholi recorded the highest rainfall at 46 mm, followed by Ukhimath with 23 mm and the Rudraprayag district headquarters with 20 mm. The district recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius as monsoon conditions continued across the region. (ANI)

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