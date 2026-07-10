SC to hear pleas for independent probe into Ram Temple Trust finances on July 13

The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on July 13. The petitions are listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Meanwhile, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust, has refuted the reports that the trust has blocked the VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao and confirmed that passes are indeed being issued using Champat Rai's ID. "There is no issue as of now. This is still in place. I have no details otherwise; the existing system still continues," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Dinendra Das reiterated his complete faith in the Uttar Pradesh police and administration. His statement came as the Ayodhya Police initiated custodial interrogation of Anukalp Mishra, one of the three primary accused in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Mahant Dinendra Das dismissed concerns regarding the security and management of donations, asserting that operations remain unaffected. "We have faith in Ram Lalla, and the Chief Minister and the administration are fully aware and involved. We have full faith in the police; they are performing their duty. They will catch the thieves in every way and will also punish them," he stated.

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities. A preliminary probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) pointed towards serious security lapses in the counting room of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, stating that staff here allegedly concealed wads of cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes, and other personal belongings and suggested that the alleged theft was "systematic" and repeated, rather than being isolated incidents.

According to the SIT, CCTV footage reviewed between April 27 and June 5 captured around 70 suspicious incidents of counting staff allegedly seen concealing cash bundles. The SIT's preliminary findings pointed to lapses in the security protocols.

It said that there was "no frisking for staff at the entry and exit points of the counting hall, along with poor oversight of personal belongings carried in and out by employees." While opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, have demanded accountability from the state government, CM Adityanath has repeatedly promised strict action against anyone found guilty of misappropriating funds meant for the temple. (ANI)