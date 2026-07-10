Bengaluru's Footpath Facelift: Over 400 km Cleared of Encroachments

In Bengaluru, a massive footpath clearance initiative led by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has removed over 1,340 shops and 1,800 push-carts, aiming to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce road congestion. The government promises designated vending zones and identity cards for street vendors while combatting encroachment mafias.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:56 IST
Bengaluru's Footpath Facelift: Over 400 km Cleared of Encroachments
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Bengaluru's bustling streets are undergoing a significant transformation as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a major drive to clear footpath encroachments across the city. In a bold move, authorities have removed clutter from 435 km of footpaths, targeting over 1,340 shops and 1,800 push-carts.

Speaking to reporters near Ashoka pillar, Shivakumar emphasized the government's dual focus: improving pedestrian safety and addressing street vendor concerns. While encouraging traders to remove unauthorized structures, he reassured them that new vending zones and identity cards would be reinstated, ensuring they can conduct business lawfully.

Highlighting a broader objective, Shivakumar alleged mafia involvement in encroachments and asserted a commitment to a cleaner, safer Bengaluru. As police and GBA officials tackle these challenges, the city, under national scrutiny, aims to set an example for urban management and civic responsibility.

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