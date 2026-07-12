SIT Intensifies Probe into Badrinath Dham Donation Embezzlement

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has escalated its inquiry into allegations of embezzlement at the Badrinath Dham temple, closely reviewing new findings such as CCTV footage and the call logs of the accused employee, Pramod Nautiyal. The footage reportedly captures Nautiyal in the act of illicitly concealing cash and valuables, including gold, silver coins, and shaligram stones, from the temple's donation counting room.

Uttarakhand Police suggest that Nautiyal's frequent visits between the counting room and his office indicate potential concealment of the stolen items. The footage, dated July 2, allegedly shows him transporting bundles of currency notes, alongside the gold and silver, suggesting he may have stored these items in his office. This has prompted the SIT to broaden its examination to include footage from alternative dates, specifically June 25 and 29, while also scoping through Nautiyal's call records for further insights.

The investigation originated from irregularities found on July 2 concerning cash offerings from devotees at Badrinath. A case was formally registered following an FIR lodged by BKTC In-charge Temple Officer Yudhvir Pushpwan. Despite facing suspension, Nautiyal has challenged the actions taken against him, including the FIR, in the Uttarakhand High Court, with a hearing scheduled for July 16. The inquiry continues under the scrutiny of multiple bodies, including the police, SIT, BKTC's departmental committee, and a high-level panel led by the Garhwal Commissioner.