Iran's Rising Tensions: A Bold Strike in Duqm

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a significant attack on U.S. naval support and refueling platforms in Oman’s Duqm port. The operation marks the third phase of their response to perceived U.S. military 'aggression,' specifically targeting logistics centers for American naval vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Said On Sunday That Its Aerospace Forces Carried Out A Heavy Attack On Us Aircraft Carrier Support And Refueling Platforms In The Port Of Duqm | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:49 IST
Iran's Rising Tensions: A Bold Strike in Duqm

In a bold move, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared on Sunday that its aerospace forces executed a substantial attack on U.S. aircraft carrier support and refueling platforms in the port of Duqm, Oman. This strike forms the third stage of Iran's reaction to what it labels as U.S. military 'aggression.'

The IRGC stated that the operation specifically targeted logistical support centers for U.S. naval vessels, underscoring the escalating tensions between the two nations.

This development highlights the ongoing friction in the region, with Iran making clear its stance against U.S. military presence and activities in the Middle East.

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