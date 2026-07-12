Typhoon Bavi Strikes China: Massive Evacuations Amidst Growing Storm Concerns

Typhoon Bavi, the ninth typhoon of the year, made landfall on China's eastern Zhejiang Province coast at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday. This event was confirmed by the Zhejiang provincial meteorological observatory and reported by Xinhua.

The typhoon, known for previously unleashing powerful winds and rain upon Japan's southern islands and Taiwan, is the second such storm to strike China in just over a week. The earlier typhoon, Maysak, had made its presence felt in southern China the previous weekend, according to Al Jazeera.

In anticipation of Bavi's arrival, Chinese authorities took precautionary measures by evacuating over 1.7 million residents on Saturday and issued high-level alerts. Bavi, bearing maximum winds of 144 kph (89 mph) at its center, is projected to move northwestward, gradually weakening in intensity as it progresses inland. Despite not matching the ferocity witnessed over the US Pacific islands, Bavi still presents a considerable threat due to the substantial amounts of moisture within its rain bands, as noted by Al Jazeera.

The country's national weather agency preemptively issued an orange typhoon alert, positioned as the second-highest on a scale of four. This led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, a reduction in rail services, and the suspension of numerous schools and ferry operations. In Ningde city, located within Fujian province, more than 3,700 individuals were relocated from high-risk coastal areas by Friday evening, as recorded by Xinhua. In response, over 17,000 emergency rescue personnel have been placed on standby.

Concurrently, the southern regions of Hainan and Guangxi are still grappling with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Maysak, which resulted in at least 39 fatalities in Nanning due to a dam breach triggering severe flooding. In the Philippines, at least 17 individuals lost their lives after Bavi exacerbated a southwest monsoon, leading to landslides on Friday night, according to ANI.