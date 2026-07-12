US-Iran Tensions Rise Amid Latest Military Strikes
U.S. forces completed a third round of strikes against Iran, targeting military and communication sites in retaliation for an attack on a commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz. The M/V GFS Galaxy was damaged, and one crew member is missing. Tensions spike as Iran warns of a strong response.
Late Saturday, U.S. Central Command confirmed a third round of military strikes on Iran, impacting 140 targets this time. The strikes hit sites including Iranian missile and drone facilities, naval capabilities, and other strategic locations, bringing the total to over 300 targets struck this week.
This military action was in response to an attack on the commercial vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz, causing significant engine-room damage and leaving a civilian crew member missing. The tense situation escalated after Iran closed the critical maritime route, warning of severe responses to retaliation.
The M/V GFS Galaxy, flagged under Cyprus, was targeted after it traveled on an unapproved route. The incident underscores the fragile nature of international maritime security and U.S.-Iran relations in a strategically vital region.