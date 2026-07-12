Conor McGregor's Rocky Return: A Short-lived Comeback in the UFC

Conor Mcgregors Muchhyped Return To The Octagon Lasted Just Over A Minute On Saturday After The Irishman Blew Out His Knee And Retired Injured In His Ufc Fight With Max Holloway In Las Vegas Former Twoweight World Champion Mcgregor

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the octagon ended in disappointment as he sustained a knee injury just over a minute into the UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway in Las Vegas. The Irish fighter attempted a flying kick but landed awkwardly, signaling his inability to continue.

Holloway, who has faced McGregor before, expressed interest in a future rematch once McGregor recovers. The two first clashed back in 2013, when McGregor claimed victory by unanimous decision.

McGregor's career has been tumultuous, plagued by injuries and off-field controversies. A planned fight against Michael Chandler in 2024 was canceled after another injury, and legal issues have further complicated his career trajectory.