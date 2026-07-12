Conor McGregor's Rocky Return: A Short-lived Comeback in the UFC
Conor McGregor's anticipated UFC comeback ended prematurely due to a knee injury against Max Holloway. This marks another setback in his turbulent career, already marred by injuries and a legal setback. McGregor's future fights remain uncertain as he recovers from his latest injury in Las Vegas.
Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the octagon ended in disappointment as he sustained a knee injury just over a minute into the UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway in Las Vegas. The Irish fighter attempted a flying kick but landed awkwardly, signaling his inability to continue.
Holloway, who has faced McGregor before, expressed interest in a future rematch once McGregor recovers. The two first clashed back in 2013, when McGregor claimed victory by unanimous decision.
McGregor's career has been tumultuous, plagued by injuries and off-field controversies. A planned fight against Michael Chandler in 2024 was canceled after another injury, and legal issues have further complicated his career trajectory.