Conor McGregor's Rocky Return: A Short-lived Comeback in the UFC

Conor McGregor's anticipated UFC comeback ended prematurely due to a knee injury against Max Holloway. This marks another setback in his turbulent career, already marred by injuries and a legal setback. McGregor's future fights remain uncertain as he recovers from his latest injury in Las Vegas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conor Mcgregors Muchhyped Return To The Octagon Lasted Just Over A Minute On Saturday After The Irishman Blew Out His Knee And Retired Injured In His Ufc Fight With Max Holloway In Las Vegas Former Twoweight World Champion Mcgregor | Updated: 12-07-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 09:51 IST
Conor McGregor's Rocky Return: A Short-lived Comeback in the UFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's highly anticipated return to the octagon ended in disappointment as he sustained a knee injury just over a minute into the UFC 329 fight against Max Holloway in Las Vegas. The Irish fighter attempted a flying kick but landed awkwardly, signaling his inability to continue.

Holloway, who has faced McGregor before, expressed interest in a future rematch once McGregor recovers. The two first clashed back in 2013, when McGregor claimed victory by unanimous decision.

McGregor's career has been tumultuous, plagued by injuries and off-field controversies. A planned fight against Michael Chandler in 2024 was canceled after another injury, and legal issues have further complicated his career trajectory.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026