Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Responds to Maternal Deaths with Financial Aid and Promises of Action

Following multiple maternal deaths at Kota Medical College Hospital, Speaker Om Birla provided Rs 5 lakh to each bereaved family and assured additional support through the Palanhar Yojana. Investigations are underway, and expert recommendations aim to prevent future incidents. Medical reviews are ongoing to determine causes and improve healthcare protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:54 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Responds to Maternal Deaths with Financial Aid and Promises of Action
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla handed 5 lakh aid to kin of deceased (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, deeply saddened by the recent maternal deaths at Kota Medical College Hospital, has provided financial aid to the affected families. Speaking on Saturday, Birla announced Rs 5 lakh cheques for each bereaved family and assured continued support through the Palanhar Yojana program.

Emphasizing accountability, Birla stated that anyone found guilty during the investigation would face consequences. He highlighted the involvement of medical experts from AIIMS and Jaipur, who have submitted recommendations to prevent future occurrences. Bhilwara reported four maternal deaths since October 6, prompting further investigation by a five-doctor committee.

Bhilwara Collector Inderjeet Yadav and Principal Secretary of the Medical Department, Gayatri Rathore, detailed the investigation protocol, including a thorough analysis of patient histories and operational assessments. Rathore emphasized the goal of improving medical facilities statewide, acknowledging higher risks associated with certain pregnancies in tertiary care centers.

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