Indore Drug Bust: Expanding Network Unveiled

Indore police are investigating a major drug trafficking case implicating Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari's brother, Nana Patwari. The investigation has revealed a large network with multiple individuals involved. Financial transactions and communications are under scrutiny to uncover the full scope and connections within the drug network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 10:26 IST
Indore Drug Bust: Expanding Network Unveiled
Narendra Rawat, DCP Zone-1, Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Indore police are delving into a major drug trafficking case involving Kulbhushan alias Nana Patwari, brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone-1, Narendra Rawat, disclosed to ANI that a wider network is at play, prompting an exhaustive investigation.

Nana Patwari's connection emerged after the primary suspects, Irfan Khan alias Goli Chanderi and Sanjay Kaushal, alleged supplying him and Manav Gangwani with narcotics. The network reportedly involves multiple individuals, including a woman who claimed drug-related interactions with Patwari. Investigations are ongoing to verify these connections, highlighted by financial transactions under scrutiny.

Following a Rajendra Nagar Police operation, arrests were made, recovering 10.8 grams of brown sugar and a vehicle. Suspects Khan and Kaushal, already under remand, have confessed to obtaining drugs through a third party, Arif Khan. The police's focus remains on unraveling the financial and communication links to build a comprehensive case against the involved network.

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