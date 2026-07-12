Controversy Brews Over West Bengal's Shaheed Diwas Observance

In a brewing political controversy, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh has alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee has 'hijacked' the July 21 'Shaheed Diwas.' Originally associated with Congress workers, Ghosh claimed the day was meant to honor the victims of a 1993 protest under the Left Front regime.

Ghosh, speaking in Kharagpur, emphasized that while police permission was granted for the event, it's vital to pay homage to all those who died, without allowing any single party to commandeer the observance. Shaheed Diwas marks the deaths of 13 Youth Congress activists in police firing, a seminal moment in West Bengal's political history.

Adding to the tensions, West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee criticized the denial of permissions for the event, calling it a setback to democracy. Banerjee announced that the event would proceed despite the obstacles and expressed disappointment over the rejection from Kolkata Police, highlighting expectations based on historical precedent.