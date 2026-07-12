India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership Aims to Double Trade by 2030

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced the elevation of India-New Zealand relations to a strategic partnership during PM Modi's visit. The leaders aim to double trade by 2030, enhancing job creation and wage growth. They discussed comprehensive bilateral relations, covering trade, security, and cultural ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:42 IST
India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership Aims to Double Trade by 2030
Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X@chrisluxonmp). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon revealed a pivotal upgrade in the country's relationship with India, elevating it to a strategic partnership. This announcement followed a state visit by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking the first visit of an Indian premier to New Zealand in four decades.

The duo expressed their commitment to double bilateral trade by 2030, a target aimed at invigorating New Zealand's economy through job creation and increased wages. Discussions during the visit traversed a broad spectrum of interests, including trade, defense, culture, and people-to-people connections.

Both leaders underscored the urgency of implementing the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. They also addressed global and regional developments and signed numerous MoUs in diverse sectors such as defense and maritime security, tourism, and food technology, indicating a robust commitment to an enduring partnership.

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