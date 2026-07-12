Comprehensive Preparations Underway for Puri's Spectacular Rath Yatra

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration enhances preparations for the grand Rath Yatra in Puri, ensuring the seamless participation of lakhs of devotees. With coordination from the Odisha Government, security and essential services are amplified, promising a spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:42 IST
Comprehensive Preparations Underway for Puri's Spectacular Rath Yatra
Construction underway for Jagannath Rath Yatra chariots (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arabinda K Padhee, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), conducted a thorough review on Saturday of the preparations for the ongoing Rath Yatra at the Shree Jagannath Temple and Shree Gundicha Temple. He assured that every necessary aspect, from rituals and sanitation to security and crowd management, is being meticulously monitored.

In light of the swelling number of devotees visiting Puri from across India and overseas, Padhee urged adherence to the guidelines and directives issued by the administration. Pilgrims were asked to cooperate with security forces, volunteers, and to follow designated movement paths for their safety and the smooth flow of the festival. Padhee emphasized the aim to provide a secure, comfortable, and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

The collaborative efforts of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, the Odisha Government, and district authorities are in full swing, managing extensive arrangements for the Rath Yatra, noted for being one of the world's grandest chariot festivals. Earlier that day, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also reviewed the preparations, emphasizing the need for robust security, effective crowd management, and smooth inter-departmental coordination.

During a high-level review meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of effective communication and coordination among departments to welcome the massive gathering of devotees. Officials reported on the deployment of approximately 12,000 security personnel, including Odisha Police and Central Armed Police Forces, all under the leadership of 19 senior IPS officers.

The review also outlined infrastructure enhancements, with 1,700 bio-toilets, eight temporary hospitals, 473 CCTV cameras, 65 LED display screens, and 16 telecom towers set up for the festival. Special facilities at the Gundicha Temple cater to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, enhancing accessibility during the event.

Chief Minister Majhi directed officials to execute all festival arrangements efficiently, ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all participants during the Rath Yatra. (ANI)

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