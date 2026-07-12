Gundicha Temple Gears Up for Puri's Grand Rath Yatra Festivities

In Odisha's Puri, the Gundicha Temple is abuzz with activity as preparations intensify for the annual Rath Yatra set to begin on July 16. The temple, deemed Lord Jagannath's birthplace, is meticulously decorated to welcome the deities for their week-long stay during one of India's largest religious festivals.

The Odisha government and temple authorities are leaving no stone unturned to accommodate the anticipated influx of thousands of devotees. Key preparations include smooth ritual execution and effective crowd management. 'The Chariot Festival preparations are almost complete, with traditional Jhoti Chita artwork adorning both temples,' confirmed official Padhee.

Integral to Odisha's cultural tapestry, Jhoti Chita art graces the temple grounds, cementing the spiritual ambiance. Bhabani Das Mohapatra, a Jagannath Temple servitor, attributes the seamless coordination between the temple administration, government, and local residents to ensure a memorable Rath Yatra. Mohapatra expressed faith in divine guidance for the festival's success.

Devotion fuels preparations at the Shree Jagannath Temple. 'This year's Rath Yatra embodies collective efforts, ensuring it will be historic,' Mohapatra told ANI. Emphasizing tradition, servitors like Hara Prasad Das Mohapatra return annually from their various domiciles to fulfill their familial duties, observing strict religious protocols.

Observed by multitudes worldwide, the Rath Yatra involves transporting deities in grand chariots to the Gundicha Temple, reaffirming devotion and unity among participants.