BJP Assertively Challenges Congress in 2029 Telangana Assembly Elections

BJP MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy expressed confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, dismissing CM Revanth Reddy's claim of a Congress win. He criticized both Congress and BRS for unmet promises in Telangana, asserting their governance failures and BJP's strengthened position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 13:20 IST
BJP Assertively Challenges Congress in 2029 Telangana Assembly Elections
BJP MLA Venkatra Ramana Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy has rebuffed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's declaration that the Congress will secure 117 seats in the 2029 Assembly elections, forecasting instead a BJP government. Ramana Reddy maintains that the BJP's position has been bolstered under Prime Minister Modi's guidance, leading to an expected electoral victory.

By critiquing the BRS and Congress, the BJP leader stated that the current administration had failed to meet the expectations of the Telangana populace. He criticized the BRS for what he termed as exploitation since gaining power and lambasted the Congress for unfulfilled promises despite earlier corruption allegations.

Fellow BJP MLA Payal Shankar highlighted the party's achievements, citing a victory over the Congress in Kamareddy. He accused Congress of diverting Telangana's resources for broader political gains while asserting that the BJP, anchored by Modi's efforts, is poised for success in the forthcoming elections.

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