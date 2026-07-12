Global Leaders Mourn U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham

Israels Prime Minister And Other Leading Officials Offered Their Condolences On Sunday For The Death Of Us Senator Lindsey Graham

The passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has prompted an outpouring of condolences from Israeli leaders, marking a loss felt keenly across international borders.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly mourned Graham, emphasizing his deep commitment to the security and friendship between Israel and America.

Other top officials, including President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Israel Katz, joined in expressing their sorrow, describing Graham as one of Israel's stalwart advocates on the global stage.