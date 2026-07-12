Global Leaders Mourn U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham
Israeli leaders express condolences over the death of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, highlighting his integral role as a strong ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised him as a vital friend to both Israel and America, while other officials echoed sentiments of gratitude and loss over his unwavering support for Israel.
The passing of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has prompted an outpouring of condolences from Israeli leaders, marking a loss felt keenly across international borders.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly mourned Graham, emphasizing his deep commitment to the security and friendship between Israel and America.
Other top officials, including President Isaac Herzog and Defense Minister Israel Katz, joined in expressing their sorrow, describing Graham as one of Israel's stalwart advocates on the global stage.