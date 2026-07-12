Remembering Lindsey Graham: A Political Journey from Critic to Loyal Ally

Lindsey Graham, a U.S. Senator known for his shift from Donald Trump's critic to supporter, has died at 71. A defense advocate, he pushed for national security and supported Ukraine, while opposing Iran. His death marks the end of a significant political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Senator Lindsey Graham | Updated: 12-07-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 13:15 IST
Remembering Lindsey Graham: A Political Journey from Critic to Loyal Ally
Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham, the influential U.S. Senator from South Carolina and one-time critic turned staunch ally of Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 71. According to his office, he succumbed to a brief and sudden illness.

In a statement, former President Trump hailed Graham as one of the greatest people and senators he had known, despite Graham's earlier opposition during the 2016 presidential campaign. Over time, Graham became a key supporter, notably disagreeing with Trump's 2025 pardon decision regarding the January 6 Capitol attack.

Widely recognized for his defense policies, Graham championed national security, expressed firm support for Ukraine, and maintained opposition to Iran. His profound influence extended to international politics, urging China to leverage its influence on Russia for ending the Ukraine war. His career in politics spanned over two decades, beginning with his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 and culminating in long-standing senatorial roles.

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