Remembering Lindsey Graham: A Political Journey from Critic to Loyal Ally

Lindsey Graham, the influential U.S. Senator from South Carolina and one-time critic turned staunch ally of Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 71. According to his office, he succumbed to a brief and sudden illness.

In a statement, former President Trump hailed Graham as one of the greatest people and senators he had known, despite Graham's earlier opposition during the 2016 presidential campaign. Over time, Graham became a key supporter, notably disagreeing with Trump's 2025 pardon decision regarding the January 6 Capitol attack.

Widely recognized for his defense policies, Graham championed national security, expressed firm support for Ukraine, and maintained opposition to Iran. His profound influence extended to international politics, urging China to leverage its influence on Russia for ending the Ukraine war. His career in politics spanned over two decades, beginning with his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994 and culminating in long-standing senatorial roles.