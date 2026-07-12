TMC and JKNC Leaders Accuse BJP of Horse-Trading in J&K

TMC's Saugata Roy and J&K's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have charged BJP with attempting to destabilize opposition leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. They claim BJP tried to bribe JKNC MLAs to switch allegiances. Abdullah's revelation is sparking debates about BJP's intentions in the politically sensitive region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 13:32 IST
TMC and JKNC Leaders Accuse BJP of Horse-Trading in J&K
TMC MP Saugata Roy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy severely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, accusing it of leveraging financial might to disrupt opposition leaders, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. This comes in light of claims made by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding BJP's alleged inducements to sway political loyalties.

According to Omar Abdullah, the BJP allegedly attempted to entice a MLA from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) with substantial financial offers and a ministerial position. The MLA reportedly declined the offer and communicated the incident to Abdullah, emphasizing the BJP's perceived attempts at political manipulation.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary supported Abdullah's allegations, arguing that the BJP's political strategies are deeply rooted in deceit. Choudhary maintained that such revelations would lead the public in Jammu and Kashmir to critically assess BJP’s political motives, upholding that the region's elected government operates under its laws rather than outside influences.

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