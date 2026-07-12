E-commerce Delivery Agent Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Bengaluru

A Flipkart delivery agent, Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, has been arrested in Bengaluru on charges of sexual harassment following a complaint by a woman in Marathahalli. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:43 IST
E-commerce Delivery Agent Arrested for Sexual Harassment in Bengaluru
A view of a street in Bengaluru, Karnataka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A delivery agent working for an e-commerce platform has been detained by Bengaluru police following accusations of sexual harassment lodged by a woman in the Marathahalli area, according to official reports.

The accused, identified as Vijay Mallikarjun Kamath, allegedly harassed the complainant, leading to his arrest. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of White Field confirmed the incident, noting the case is being handled by Marathahalli Police Station under Case No 345/2026. The case is registered under Sections 75, 79, and 329(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials have stated Kamath is currently under arrest with further legal proceedings underway. Authorities have yet to release additional details as the investigation continues. (ANI)

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