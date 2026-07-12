Union Minister Annapurna Devi Advocates for Women-Led Development and Child Welfare

Union Minister Annapurna Devi emphasized the government's commitment to women-led development and child welfare, underscoring initiatives like Anganwadi centers, nutrition campaigns, and digital tools. Highlighting the importance of early childhood development and women's safety, the Ministry's efforts aim to achieve a developed India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 12:06 IST
Union Minister Annapurna Devi Advocates for Women-Led Development and Child Welfare
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, stressed the government's commitment to women-led development and child welfare on Sunday, outlining various ministry initiatives. In an interview with ANI, she stated that the Ministry of Women and Child Development is pivotal in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India.

Minister Devi highlighted that approximately 1.4 million Anganwadi centers are operational, serving nearly 90 million beneficiaries. These centers not only provide nutrition to children aged three to six but also prepare them for school. The network offers Take-Home Ration and programs on nutrition and health for pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.

She emphasized awareness campaigns like Poshan Maah and Poshan Pakhwada, which adopt a 'Whole-of-Government' and 'Whole-of-Society' approach to tackle nutrition-related issues. The Ministry is also advancing its mission with Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya, underscoring early childhood development with the aid of technology through the Poshan Tracker platform.

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