Political Storm in J&K: Allegations of MLA Bribery Rock State Politics

Jammu and Kashmir Janata Dal (United) leader G M Shaheen and BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur dismissed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's claims that the BJP tried to buy MLAs. The allegations, according to Shaheen and Thakur, aim to distract from the National Conference's governance issues and unfulfilled manifesto promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 14:40 IST
Political Storm in J&K: Allegations of MLA Bribery Rock State Politics
Jammu and Kashmir Janata Dal (United) President GM Shaheen (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery political debate, Jammu and Kashmir Janata Dal (United) president G M Shaheen has strongly refuted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to purchase MLAs to form a government. Shaheen described the claims as "completely baseless," suggesting that the accusations were politically motivated to divert attention from unmet electoral promises by the National Conference government.

Reinforcing this stance, BJP leader Altaf Thakur labeled the allegations made by the Chief Minister as "irresponsible" and demanded evidence to substantiate them. Thakur argued that the BJP did not require such tactics to gain power and accused the National Conference of shifting focus from critical governance issues.

The allegations from Omar Abdullah came after he accused the BJP of offering substantial sums of money, ministerial positions, and the restoration of statehood to entice an MLA from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary supported Abdullah's claims, asserting that the BJP's political foundation was rooted in "lies." Choudhary iterated that Abdullah investigates facts thoroughly before making public statements.

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