Uttarakhand Gov't Cracks Down on Temple Scam Amid VIPs' Lavish Expenses

In a move signaling accountability, the Uttarakhand government has initiated actions against individuals linked with financial discrepancies in the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). This decision follows a probe revealing the mishandling of funds for VIP accommodations and expenses, prompting directives for corrective measures under the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Act, 1939.

Findings from the inquiry indicate unauthorized advance fund releases from the temple's corpus, pointing to potential misconduct by several temple officials, including the past Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Kedarnath. The implications of such irregularities are now under review, with attention steered towards implementing stricter financial controls within the temple administration.

Concurrently, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is delving into an alleged donation theft at the Badrinath temple. CCTV footage purportedly captures a BKTC employee engaging in suspicious activity within the temple donation area. Comprehensive investigations are ongoing across multiple fronts, including police, internal, and judicial reviews, to bring transparency and justice.