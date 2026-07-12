Lindsey Graham: A Legacy of Loyalty and Influence

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, once a vocal critic of Donald Trump before becoming one of his staunchest allies, has died at the age of 71. The South Carolina senator's sudden passing, attributed to a brief illness, was announced by his office early Sunday following emergency calls to his home for cardiac arrest.

Graham had recently returned from Ukraine and was slated to appear on NBC's 'Meet the Press' before his untimely death. Tributes poured in globally, with Donald Trump describing him as 'one of the greatest people and senators.' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed him as a 'defender of freedom.'

A recognized defense advocate, Graham consistently championed U.S. interests in the War on Terror, Israel, and Ukraine, while opposing Iran. Despite political disagreements with Trump, particularly concerning the January 6 pardons, his international influence remained significant, especially his calls for Chinese intervention in ending the Ukraine conflict.