Himachal Pradesh's High Value Nut Boost: A Nutty Revolution for Farmers

In a bid to transform its horticulture landscape, the Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch the High Value Nut Mission between 2026 and 2031. This ambitious initiative is designed to boost the state's horticulture sector by enhancing farmers' incomes through the cultivation of high-value temperate nut crops such as walnut, almond, apricot, and pine nut (chilgoza).

The mission aims to tackle significant challenges like ageing orchards and low productivity by introducing scientific orchard management practices, establishing modern infrastructure, and improving market access. Over 1,000 hectares will undergo orchard rejuvenation, with 900 hectares focused on revitalizing old, low-yielding orchards through scientific interventions.

Additionally, 100 hectares will be developed into model high-density plantations featuring advanced technology and climate-resilient practices. The state plans to set up four hi-tech nurseries to ensure the supply of certified planting materials and establish two Centres of Excellence for research and training. Furthermore, the government will promote value addition and market competitiveness by creating ten modern collection and processing units. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu underscores that this mission will not only enhance productivity but also empower rural economies and ensure sustainable development.