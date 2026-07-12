Veteran's Battle: 92-Year-Old Ex-Army Officer's Land Fraud Ordeal in Rajasthan

A retired 92-year-old Indian Army officer, Captain Chunnilal, claims to be embroiled in a land fraud ordeal in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. He alleges that his agricultural land has been unlawfully mortgaged, transferred, and sold through forged documentation and impersonation.

Despite possessing original ownership documents for the land allocated to his family as part of the rehabilitation program for the Pong Dam project in Himachal Pradesh, Captain Chunnilal contends that the land was illegally sold. Upon discovering the fraudulent sale, the family approached multiple police stations, facing jurisdictional referrals before a complaint was officially registered.

Sergeant Lalaram Chaudhary, assisting Captain Chunnilal in his quest for justice, disclosed that the land was sold for approximately Rs 25 lakh. With the case now lodged at the Kotwali Police Station, investigations are underway to ascertain the veracity of the allegations and determine the path to justice for the veteran. Authorities have assured appropriate action based on investigation outcomes.