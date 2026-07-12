World Leaders Mourn the Passing of US Senator Lindsey Graham

US President Donald Trump expressed profound sorrow over the death of Senator Lindsey Graham, a key political ally, describing him as "one of the greatest people and Senators" he has ever known. Trump lauded Graham as a "true American Patriot," emphasizing his unwavering dedication to his role and the country.

The office of Senator Graham confirmed his passing due to a "brief and sudden illness" on Saturday evening. Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune remembering Graham as a steadfast defender of both the United States and freedom-loving nations worldwide.

International leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paid their respects, highlighting Graham's advocacy for global security and staunch support for Israel and Ukraine. Graham's influence, particularly in military and foreign affairs, remains a testament to his enduring commitment to public service.