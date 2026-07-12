IIT Guwahati Celebrates Academic Excellence: 28th Convocation Marks Milestones in Innovation and Entrepreneurship

IIT Guwahati awarded degrees to 2,265 students during its 28th Convocation, recognizing outstanding graduates like Saptarshi Mukherjee and Praneel Bhattacharya. The institute enhances research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, fostering collaborations and launching significant programs, contributing to India's growth and development in education, defense, and space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 21:00 IST
IIT Guwahati Celebrates Academic Excellence: 28th Convocation Marks Milestones in Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Convocation ceremony at IIT Guwahati (Photo/IIT Guwahati). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

IIT Guwahati marked a significant milestone with its 28th Convocation Ceremony, recognizing the achievements of 2,265 students. Among the honorees, Saptarshi Mukherjee received the President of India Gold Medal, while notable achievements by graduates such as Atri Chattopadhyay and Praneel Bhattacharya were also celebrated.

The institution emphasized its commitment to research and innovation, highlighting the publication of 2,478 research papers and ongoing infrastructural developments. Chief Guest Shivkumar Kalyanaraman lauded the graduates, urging them to leverage their knowledge for societal impact and to foster an entrepreneurial spirit in addressing national challenges.

Additionally, IIT Guwahati continues to enhance its international collaborations and promote start-ups across various sectors, significantly advancing its mission to be at the forefront of global academic and research excellence, aligning with the vision of India's National Education Policy 2020.

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