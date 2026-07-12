U.S. Launches Strikes on Iranian Assets in Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. conducted several military strikes targeting Iranian missile and air defense systems, as well as IRGC small speed boats around the Strait of Hormuz. The action was reported by Axios, which quoted a senior U.S. official as the source of this information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 22:12 IST
U.S. Launches Strikes on Iranian Assets in Strait of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Line 3: United States

In a significant military move, the United States has launched multiple strikes against Iranian assets in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

According to Axios, which reported the development on Sunday, these strikes were aimed at Iranian missile and air defense systems and small speed boats belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A senior U.S. official, speaking to Axios, confirmed the action, underlining the rising tensions in the region.

TRENDING

1
Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Johor Elections: A Test of Unity for Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition

Global
2
Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

Global
4
Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Controversy Over Trump Administration's Shake-Up of Election Agency

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Digital Violence Against Women Emerges as Major Risk to MENAAP's Economic Transformation

OECD Maps Malta's Skills Future with 30 Reforms to Boost Growth, Talent and Investment

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026