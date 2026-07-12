U.S. Launches Strikes on Iranian Assets in Strait of Hormuz
The U.S. conducted several military strikes targeting Iranian missile and air defense systems, as well as IRGC small speed boats around the Strait of Hormuz. The action was reported by Axios, which quoted a senior U.S. official as the source of this information.
- Country:
- Line 3: United States
In a significant military move, the United States has launched multiple strikes against Iranian assets in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.
According to Axios, which reported the development on Sunday, these strikes were aimed at Iranian missile and air defense systems and small speed boats belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
A senior U.S. official, speaking to Axios, confirmed the action, underlining the rising tensions in the region.
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