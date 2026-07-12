Argentina vs. England: Beyond the Soccer Pitch

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni emphasized that the upcoming World Cup semi-final against England is solely about football, despite the deep historical and political undercurrents shaping this rivalry.

The Argentina-England soccer rivalry harks back to several pivotal moments, including the controversial 1986 'Hand of God' goal by Maradona and the Falklands War of 1982. Their past encounters have always been steeped in drama and emotional tension.

Scaloni urged for the match to be seen as just another game, despite Argentina advancing after a win against Switzerland. The players, including forward Jose Manuel Lopez, are set to approach the game professionally, putting aside the historical pain and focusing on their World Cup dreams.