West Bengal's Sports Renaissance: Khelo India Spurs Ambitious Growth

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey predicts major sports growth in West Bengal under BJP governance. Highlighting the 'Khelo India' initiative, he envisions enhanced infrastructure and increased competitions, departing from past political stagnation. The initiative is set to bolster grassroots sports development, with a focus on football and broader athletic pursuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 20:16 IST
West Bengal's Sports Renaissance: Khelo India Spurs Ambitious Growth
Kalyan Chaubey. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal's sports scene is poised for a significant transformation under the new BJP government, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey. Speaking on the impact of the 'Khelo India' initiative, Chaubey expressed confidence that the state's infrastructure and competitive opportunities will flourish under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Chaubey condemned the previous four-decade rule under CPI(M) and TMC, labeling it an era marked by political negativity and recreational stagnation. He highlighted that within just two months of the BJP's governance, investments worth ₹15,000-20,000 crore have emerged, setting the stage for a dynamic sporting culture.

The 'Khelo India' initiative, aimed at nurturing grassroots athletic talent, will finally find a foothold in West Bengal, recognized traditionally for its enthusiasm in football and cricket. Meanwhile, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced Telangana as the host for the 2026 Khelo India Youth Games, continuing the program's momentum across India.

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